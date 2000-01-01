Free automated email alerts for every update of public datasets and models.
All fields required. One url/email per submission.
Only updates to public datasets and models, no marketing. We promise!
By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Do you like this feature? You can now ensure a CI pipeline is triggered on every Hugging Face dataset or model change. Want to know how? Follow this tutorial!
Watchmydataset is a free tool provided by CircleCI ContinuousLabs.
This tool sends you automated emails for every Hugging Face dataset or model updates so you never miss out on changes that can affect your application performance and dependencies.
We designed Watchmydataset to help the Hugging Face community make their experience building software projects with Hugging Face assets a little faster and smoother.