Prerequisites

A GitHub Actions or GitLab project on which you want to use CircleCI

A configuration file associated with this GitHub Actions or GitLab project which includes at least one job.

Limitations

The CircleCI Configuration Translator will translate as much of your GitHub Actions or GitLab config as possible, but some pieces may need to be manually translated or updated by yourself or your team.

Features that do not have an equivalent in CircleCI will not be translated.

When migrating from GitHub Actions, the CircleCI Configuration Translator does not support translating certain syntax such as: Event-based filters like pull requests, scheduled Setting default values for jobs Concurrency features Assigning permissions to jobs Strategy matrices We support the manual setting of env variables but others we do not support such as the default env vars github.event Unknown actions (i.e checkout, main set-up, cache, artifact actions are supported), note that unknown actions steps will not be translated

Only one file may be uploaded and translated at a time