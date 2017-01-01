Build Faster.
Test More.
Fail Less.
Automate the software development process using continuous integration and continuous delivery so you can focus on what matters—building great things—not waiting for great things to build.
CircleCI 2.0 is now available.
Create custom environments, apply Workflows for control over your build pipeline, enjoy flexible resource allocation, and more.
Power, Flexibility, and Control with CircleCI 2.0
Empower your team with more speed and customizability than ever before.
Johnny Sheeley
Senior Engineering Manager at Fanatics
“CircleCI tripled our team’s efficiency. With CircleCI, people can try different languages, work on someone else’s code, set as many builds as you need for yourself, and so much more. CircleCI makes our team way happier about what they are building.”
Powering Your Favorites
From e-Commerce, travel, and social media, to consumer brands and business services, we support the development of the most utilized mobile apps around the globe.
Start-Up Innovation, Enterprise Scale
Running CI/CD behind your firewall has never been easier. Increase developer productivity, deliver quality code, and reduce operational overhead, all while offering the security you need at scale.